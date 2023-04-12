Anzeige
Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's Q1 2023 results webcast on 25 April 2023

HELSINKI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its January-March 2023 Interim Report on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at approximately 8:30 EEST (7:30 CEST).

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference at 11:00 am EEST (10:00 CEST, 9:00 BST, 4:00 EDT) on the same day. The results will be presented by President and CEO Annica Bresky and CFO Seppo Parvi. The presentation can be followed live via the link: https://stora-enso-q1-2023-results.open-exchange.net/

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please register here: https://openexc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtc-ytqT8qHtCnFKpapNGiI6gvkHIYfV4N. Registered participants will receive an email with more detailed instructions on how to participate in the teleconference.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso on +46 72 241 0349.

The webcast link will be also available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors.

A recording of the presentation will be available at https://stora-enso-q1-2023-results.open-exchange.net/ and on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-stora-ensos-q1-2023-results-webcast-on-25-april-2023-301795270.html

