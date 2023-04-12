Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
12.04.23
08:02 Uhr
0,999 Euro
+0,008
+0,81 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9991,02808:38
Dow Jones News
12.04.2023 | 08:31
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 April 2023 it purchased a total of 82,902 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            54,329     28,573 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0100     GBP0.8860 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9960     GBP0.8750 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0067     GBP0.8826

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,300,332 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,159      0.9960        XDUB     09:03:25      00027596220TRDU1 
3,461      0.9960        XDUB     09:12:54      00027596246TRDU1 
2,268      0.9960        XDUB     09:12:54      00027596247TRDU1 
4,698      0.9990        XDUB     10:06:06      00027596569TRDU1 
26        1.0020        XDUB     11:33:08      00027597108TRDU1 
328       1.0100        XDUB     14:53:09      00027598385TRDU1 
500       1.0100        XDUB     14:53:09      00027598386TRDU1 
3,352      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:09      00027598387TRDU1 
93        1.0100        XDUB     14:53:09      00027598388TRDU1 
199       1.0100        XDUB     14:53:09      00027598389TRDU1 
3,246      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:09      00027598390TRDU1 
2,440      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:09      00027598391TRDU1 
3,445      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598392TRDU1 
516       1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598393TRDU1 
1,113      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598394TRDU1 
1,816      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598395TRDU1 
740       1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598396TRDU1 
2,705      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598397TRDU1 
647       1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598398TRDU1 
3,445      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598399TRDU1 
1,915      1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598400TRDU1 
658       1.0100        XDUB     14:53:10      00027598401TRDU1 
310       1.0100        XDUB     14:53:11      00027598402TRDU1 
1,500      1.0080        XDUB     15:04:07      00027598494TRDU1 
1,020      1.0080        XDUB     15:04:07      00027598495TRDU1 
2,656      1.0080        XDUB     15:17:02      00027598660TRDU1 
869       1.0080        XDUB     15:30:52      00027598733TRDU1 
1,559      1.0080        XDUB     15:30:52      00027598734TRDU1 
1,392      1.0080        XDUB     15:46:30      00027598822TRDU1 
1,168      1.0080        XDUB     15:46:42      00027598823TRDU1 
3,996      1.0080        XDUB     15:46:42      00027598824TRDU1 
1,089      1.0080        XDUB     15:46:42      00027598825TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
94        0.8750        XLON     09:27:55      00027596310TRDU1 
156       0.8750        XLON     09:27:55      00027596311TRDU1 
190       0.8750        XLON     09:27:55      00027596312TRDU1 
1,365      0.8750        XLON     09:27:55      00027596313TRDU1 
1,678      0.8750        XLON     10:06:10      00027596570TRDU1 
1,769      0.8750        XLON     10:06:10      00027596571TRDU1 
1,818      0.8750        XLON     10:06:10      00027596572TRDU1 
862       0.8860        XLON     13:44:16      00027597914TRDU1 
94        0.8860        XLON     13:44:16      00027597915TRDU1 
3,000      0.8860        XLON     13:44:16      00027597916TRDU1 
1,657      0.8860        XLON     13:44:16      00027597917TRDU1 
814       0.8860        XLON     14:52:50      00027598376TRDU1 
2,806      0.8860        XLON     14:52:50      00027598377TRDU1 
1,717      0.8860        XLON     14:52:50      00027598378TRDU1 
43        0.8840        XLON     15:04:07      00027598490TRDU1 
230       0.8840        XLON     15:04:07      00027598491TRDU1 
289       0.8840        XLON     15:04:07      00027598492TRDU1 
3,536      0.8840        XLON     15:04:07      00027598493TRDU1 
3,524      0.8840        XLON     15:46:43      00027598826TRDU1 
1,839      0.8840        XLON     15:46:43      00027598827TRDU1 
27        0.8840        XLON     15:46:43      00027598828TRDU1 
532       0.8860        XLON     16:25:31      00027599259TRDU1 
533       0.8860        XLON     16:27:20      00027599344TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  236098 
EQS News ID:  1605183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.