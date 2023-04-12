DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 April 2023 it purchased a total of 82,902 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 54,329 28,573 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0100 GBP0.8860 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9960 GBP0.8750 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0067 GBP0.8826

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,300,332 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,159 0.9960 XDUB 09:03:25 00027596220TRDU1 3,461 0.9960 XDUB 09:12:54 00027596246TRDU1 2,268 0.9960 XDUB 09:12:54 00027596247TRDU1 4,698 0.9990 XDUB 10:06:06 00027596569TRDU1 26 1.0020 XDUB 11:33:08 00027597108TRDU1 328 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:09 00027598385TRDU1 500 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:09 00027598386TRDU1 3,352 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:09 00027598387TRDU1 93 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:09 00027598388TRDU1 199 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:09 00027598389TRDU1 3,246 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:09 00027598390TRDU1 2,440 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:09 00027598391TRDU1 3,445 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598392TRDU1 516 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598393TRDU1 1,113 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598394TRDU1 1,816 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598395TRDU1 740 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598396TRDU1 2,705 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598397TRDU1 647 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598398TRDU1 3,445 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598399TRDU1 1,915 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598400TRDU1 658 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:10 00027598401TRDU1 310 1.0100 XDUB 14:53:11 00027598402TRDU1 1,500 1.0080 XDUB 15:04:07 00027598494TRDU1 1,020 1.0080 XDUB 15:04:07 00027598495TRDU1 2,656 1.0080 XDUB 15:17:02 00027598660TRDU1 869 1.0080 XDUB 15:30:52 00027598733TRDU1 1,559 1.0080 XDUB 15:30:52 00027598734TRDU1 1,392 1.0080 XDUB 15:46:30 00027598822TRDU1 1,168 1.0080 XDUB 15:46:42 00027598823TRDU1 3,996 1.0080 XDUB 15:46:42 00027598824TRDU1 1,089 1.0080 XDUB 15:46:42 00027598825TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 94 0.8750 XLON 09:27:55 00027596310TRDU1 156 0.8750 XLON 09:27:55 00027596311TRDU1 190 0.8750 XLON 09:27:55 00027596312TRDU1 1,365 0.8750 XLON 09:27:55 00027596313TRDU1 1,678 0.8750 XLON 10:06:10 00027596570TRDU1 1,769 0.8750 XLON 10:06:10 00027596571TRDU1 1,818 0.8750 XLON 10:06:10 00027596572TRDU1 862 0.8860 XLON 13:44:16 00027597914TRDU1 94 0.8860 XLON 13:44:16 00027597915TRDU1 3,000 0.8860 XLON 13:44:16 00027597916TRDU1 1,657 0.8860 XLON 13:44:16 00027597917TRDU1 814 0.8860 XLON 14:52:50 00027598376TRDU1 2,806 0.8860 XLON 14:52:50 00027598377TRDU1 1,717 0.8860 XLON 14:52:50 00027598378TRDU1 43 0.8840 XLON 15:04:07 00027598490TRDU1 230 0.8840 XLON 15:04:07 00027598491TRDU1 289 0.8840 XLON 15:04:07 00027598492TRDU1 3,536 0.8840 XLON 15:04:07 00027598493TRDU1 3,524 0.8840 XLON 15:46:43 00027598826TRDU1 1,839 0.8840 XLON 15:46:43 00027598827TRDU1 27 0.8840 XLON 15:46:43 00027598828TRDU1 532 0.8860 XLON 16:25:31 00027599259TRDU1 533 0.8860 XLON 16:27:20 00027599344TRDU1

