The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00 today, 12/04/2023.
PanGenomic Health Inc.
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: CA69842E2050
Symbol: NARA
