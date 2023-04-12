Chirag Nakrani, the director of Rayzon Solar, told pv magazine that the company's 500 MW PV module factory in the United States will start producing TOPCon solar modules by June 2024.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Rayzon Solar has become the first Indian PV manufacturer to expand its module manufacturing operations to the United States. The company said it plans to set up a 500 MW TOPCon module manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia. It said it expects the factory to start production by June 2024. Rayzon's entry to the US market comes at a time when Indian PV module exports to other ...

