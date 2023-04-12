The French government has announced the launch of a tender for 1.5 GW of ground-mounted PV and another tender for 800 MW of rooftop capacity, in order to compensate for the high failure rate of the third round of tenders for large-scale PV plants.From pv magazine France The French government will launch two new tenders to allocate 2.3 GW of solar capacity in June, according to two French renewable energy associations - Syndicat des énergies renouvelables (SER) and Enerplan. In a joint statement, the two trade groups said they welcome the government's decision to launch the additional tender round. ...

