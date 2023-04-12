

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources Plc (KMR.L), an Irish mining company, on Wednesday reported a decline in production for the first-quarter, due to a stoppage of its operations and production following a severe lightning strike in February. However, the company registered a rise in shipments, amidst a higher demand for all products.



In addition, for full year 2023, the Kenmare Resources has reaffirmed its production outlook.



For the three-month period, the Dublin-headquartered miner reported HMC production of 315,000 tonnes, lesser than 384,700 tonnes, reported for the same period of previous year.



Ilmenite output was at 204,300 tonnes as against last year's 256,800 tonnes. The company produced Primary zircon of 11, 400 tonnes, versus 12, 900 tonnes of previous year quarter.



Production of Rutile moved down to 1, 700 million tonnes from 2, 000 tonnes of 2022.



However, shipments were at 271,700 tonnes, higher than 231, 500 tonnes of previous year quarter, comprising 259,000 tonnes of ilmenite, 8,600 tonnes of primary zircon and 4,200 tonnes of concentrates. A further large ilmenite shipment, partially-loaded at the end of the quarter, will be included in the second figures.



Looking ahead, for full year, the miner reaffirmed its production guidance for all products, with ilmenite and rutile expected to be towards the bottom end of the guidance range.



For the 12-month period, the firm still expects its ilmenite production of 1.05 million tonnes - 1.15 million tonnes.



Kenmare Resources continues to project Primary zircon production to be in the range of 51,000 tonnes - 57,000 tonnes. Rutile production still expected to be in the range of 8,000 tonnes - 9,000 tonnes.



