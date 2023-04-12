DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 7.9731

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 836495

CODE: KLMG LN

ISIN: LU1563455630

