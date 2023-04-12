DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.3843

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4309374

CODE: INRL LN

ISIN: FR0010375766

