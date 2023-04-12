DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMG LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.2405
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1188462
CODE: SEMG LN
ISIN: LU1900066033
ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN Sequence No.: 236234 EQS News ID: 1605545 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
