

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - The Mainland Norwegian economy contracted unexpectedly in February due to a decline in construction as well as support activities for petroleum and natural gas extraction, Statistics Norway reported Wednesday.



Gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to the revised 0.1 percent marginal increase in January. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a 0.2 percent rise.



Overall GDP also decreased 0.1 percent after remaining flat in the previous month.



The construction industry and support activities for oil and gas extraction contributed 0.2 percentage points to the fall in the GDP of Mainland Norway from January to February.



'A weakly negative development in certain industries leads to an overall decline in GDP,' Head of National Accounts, Pal Sletten, said.



The underlying growth in the mainland economy is showing some signs of slowing down. The rolling three-month growth has been decreasing in recent months, said Sletten.



On the expenditure-side, gross fixed capital formation, or investments, decreased 1.6 percent. Exports dropped 0.2 percent, while imports showed an increase of 1.9 percent.



Data showed that household consumption grew 1.3 percent, led by consumption of transportation, rebounding 19.1 percent from a low level in January.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX