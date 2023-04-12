atNorth Announces Shortlist Selection for the DCS and Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards

The leading data center operator has been shortlisted in multiple categories at key industry awards for their work in the sustainable data center industry.

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has today announced that they have been shortlisted in the 'Data Centre Sustainability Project of the Year' and 'Data Center Cooling Innovation of the Year' categories at the DCS Awards, and the 'Data Center Design & Build' and the 'Green Data Center of the Year' categories at the Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards.

Both the DCS Awards and the Electrical Review and Data Centre Review Excellence Awards recognize outstanding products and projects in data center industry innovation that embrace the latest in forward-thinking design and implementation, and champion the highest environmental, safety and energy efficiency standards.

By utilizing atNorth's SWE01 data center, located in Stockholm, Sweden, as an example of a future proof innovative data center, and demonstrating its highly energy efficient and sustainable design they were able to showcase the truly cutting edge nature of the site.

SWE01 is specifically designed for high density workloads, such as advanced calculations for AI, simulations, and risk analysis and is one of the world's first +10mW data centers with a primary cooling system designed for heat recover . This enables 85% of the electricity used in the DC to be captured and passed on as heat to the district heating system. This residual heat can heat up to 20,000 homes.

atNorth will continue to build state of the art data centers as part of their growth strategy to expand their services sustainably and strategically across the Nordic region to meet customer demand. The business recently announced that its long standing customer BNP Paribas, that has housed a portion of their infrastructure at atNorth's Iceland site since 2018, has now moved additional portions of their IT workload to the SWE01 site to continue to support the increasing need for high performance, data-intensive computing.The IT migration to atNorth's data campus in Stockholm will help BNP Paribas continue its mission towards carbon neutrality, sustainability, and efficiency.

"We are delighted to be shortlisted for the DCS and Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards", says Steve Donovan , Chief Development Officer, at AtNorth. "We continually strive to find better solutions to the ever-growing demand for high performance compute infrastructure in ways that reduce the impact on our environment. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts as we endeavor to lead change in the industry."

More information on these awards can be found at the DCS Awards website (https://dcsawards.com/home) and the Electrical Review website (https://awards.electricalreview.co.uk/).

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates five data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a sixth site to open in Akureyri, Iceland in Q2, 2023 and a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

