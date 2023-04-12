Ebiquity reported strong FY22 results, with revenue and operating profits increasing in line with expectations. The complexity of the media market provides a supportive backdrop to its offering, designed to help brand owners optimise the efficiency of their marketing spend. The acquisitions of US-based MMi and Swedish-based Media Path in FY22 significantly scale Ebiquity's potential revenue base, while productisation, efficiency gains, and the transition to a common technology platform give a clear path to improving margins. The company also announced the forthcoming retirement of CFO, Alan Newman, with the search for his successor well underway. The share price remains at a significant discount to peers.

