The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has rejected the remedy proposed by United Health (the bidder) and EMIS to reduce the risks to competition and has announced it is launching a Phase 2 investigation into the acquisition. The bidder and EMIS have confirmed they will proceed with the Phase 2 investigation. Due to the investigation, they have extended the long stop date for the deal and extended the period during which EMIS shareholders will be entitled to dividends by one year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...