DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.1696
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2067110
CODE: KRW LN
ISIN: LU1900066975
ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 236340 EQS News ID: 1605781 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
