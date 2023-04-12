Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0AG | ISIN: FR0010315770 | Ticker-Symbol: LYYA
Tradegate
12.04.23
12:09 Uhr
255,00 Euro
+0,36
+0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
254,95255,0812:21
254,94255,0912:21
Dow Jones News
12.04.2023 | 10:49
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 10:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 187.1727

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 268911

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0011669845 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDU LN 
Sequence No.:  236330 
EQS News ID:  1605761 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2023 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.