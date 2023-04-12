DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 206.0908

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 181070

CODE: MSEU LN

ISIN: FR0012399806

