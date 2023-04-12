

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. consumer inflation data as well as Fed minutes from the March meeting for clues on the monetary path of the central bank.



U.S. core inflation is forecast to ease both on a monthly and yearly basis in March.



Closer home, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Tuesday said inflation in the euro zone is at risk of getting entrenched above 2 percent and that underlying inflation readings and the effectiveness of policy transmission will be the key factors in the next decisions.



Commentary from ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos is awaited later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,410 after climbing 0.9 percent on Tuesday.



Luxury group LVMH was marginally higher ahead of an update on its first-quarter sales.



