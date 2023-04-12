

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar retreated against its most major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.



The aussie eased to 0.6650 against the greenback and 88.87 against the yen, from an early high of 0.6676 and an 8-day high of 89.32, respectively.



The aussie touched 1.6426 against the euro, setting a 1-1/2-year low.



The aussie pulled back to 0.8953 against the loonie, off an early high of 0.8983. This may be compared to its previous near 5-month low of 0.8949.



The aussie is seen finding support around 0.63 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro and 0.87 against the loonie.



