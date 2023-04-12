OpenOcean releases Ethereum Liquid Staking aggregator to maximize LST opportunities

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the Ethereum 'Shanghai' upgrade on April 12th 2023, OpenOcean , a leading multi-chain Dex aggregator, has announced the launch of a brand new Ethereum liquid staking aggregator aimed at experienced crypto veterans, savvy DeFi users or beginners just starting on their crypto journey.





OpenOcean's new Ethereum staking aggregator provides a timely solution for Ethereum DeFi stakers seeking lower entry barriers to safe, high-returning Eth yield. By simplifying and streamlining the entire buying and staking process, OpenOcean's Eth aggregator ensures that users can easily access the benefits of staking without complications, guaranteeing maximum capital efficiency and maximizing yield.

From sourcing to deploying, the comprehensive information and trading opportunities provided by OpenOcean will help empower users to compare and trade in multiple different pools from all the major liquid staking providers such as Lido, Rocket Pool, Ankr, Stakewise and Frax.

As a DEX aggregator OpenOcean helps users to find and buy $Eth staking tokens at the best possible market prices and often at a discounted rate compared to simply purchasing from liquid staking providers. After buying LS Tokens users can continue earning daily Ethereum staking rewards. OpenOcean's Eth staking aggregator solves the issue of capital inefficiency on liquid staking by leveraging information from multiple Eth staking protocols and as a result, users can maximize their yields from platforms like Curve, Balancer, and more.

OpenOcean will continue expanding its liquid Ethereum staking aggregator with more options and will eventually allow one-click staking deployment to any regular or boosted pool on Ethereum. OpenOcean plans to position itself as one of the main DeFi platforms in 2023 and beyond. To achieve this, OpenOcean will continue building and delivering tools which meet the needs of all DeFi users and will focus on everything from liquid token staking and maximizing DeFi yields to auto-trading and advanced portfolio management.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is the widest reaching DEX Aggregator, a cross-chain swap aggregator, and Web 3 middleware developer in the crypto space. Offering a suite of tools across 22 networks and 280+ unique sources of liquidity, OpenOcean is building tools for now and for the future. Experience what it's like to trade with ease, the way that you want to with OpenOcean.

