DJ Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.9321

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1895831

CODE: PRIG LN

ISIN: LU1931975236

