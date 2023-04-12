

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday and the dollar weakened as investors reacted to mixed comments from Federal Reserve officials on how the central bank should view its policy path.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,011.21 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,026.50.



Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting next month, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee called for 'prudence and patience' in the face of recent banking stress.



On the other hand, New York Fed President John Williams said that Fed officials still have more work to do to bring down prices and the rate path will depend on incoming data.



Traders now await a report on U.S. consumer inflation and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting later in the day for further direction.



Economists expect consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in March, while the annual rate of growth is expected to slow to 5.2 percent from 6.0 percent.



Reports on U.S. producer prices, retail sales and industrial production due later in the week could also have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 66.5 percent chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates by a quarter point next month.



