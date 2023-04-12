Channel Islands Property Fund (CIPF) has proved to be a resilient investment since its launch in 2010 and remains an attractive income-generating fund with a 6.6% dividend yield. The markets it operates in, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, are withstanding current uncertainties over a potential recession and increasing interest rates relatively well compared to mainland UK in terms of property valuation. Nevertheless, CIPF management entered into two derivative agreements in FY22 to hedge its interest expenses, which resulted in a significant profit from the valuation of these instruments.

