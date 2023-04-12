Global Activated Carbon Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $9,486.5 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 9.5% during the Analysis Timeframe 2019-2026 [174-Pages] | Described by Research Dive

The global activated carbon market is expected to observe significant growth by 2026, due to the increasing demand for water decontamination along with sewage water treatment. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have huge growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Activated Carbon Market, by Type (Powdered, Granular, Others), Application (Liquid Phase, Gaseous Phase), End-Use Industry (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026."





According to the report, the global activated carbon market is envisioned to garner a revenue of $9,486.5 million and rise at a CAGR of 9.5% over the estimated period from 2019 to 2026.

Dynamics of the Activated Carbon Market

With the rising demand for the water treatment process along with the increasing requirement of products and their derivatives for the treatment of waste sludge by the manufacturing industries, the activated carbon market is expected to experience prominent growth over the forecast period. Besides, the growing demand for activated carbon substances for air pollution treatment processes due to the strict environmental standards and increasing awareness is predicted to upsurge the growth of the market during the analysis period. Moreover, the rising industrialization and the increasing number of new product launches by manufacturers to meet the requirement of the end-use industry verticals are predicted to create huge investment opportunities over the estimated period. However, the high cost of raw materials may impede the growth of the market throughout the forecast timeframe.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the activated carbon market into segments based on type, application, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the powdered type sub-segment is expected to be the most productive and is predicted to generate a revenue of $5,387.6 million during the estimated period. The increasing use of powdered type products in the coal plants to eliminate air contaminants is expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

during the estimated period. The increasing use of powdered type products in the coal plants to eliminate air contaminants is expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe. By application, the gaseous phase sub-segment is predicted to be most profitable and is projected to garner a revenue of $4,003.5 million throughout the forecast timeframe. The increasing use of gaseous activated carbons in solvent recovery plants, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, and chlorine & hydrogen sulfide removal processes is predicted to fortify the growth of the market during the estimated period.

throughout the forecast timeframe. The increasing use of gaseous activated carbons in solvent recovery plants, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, and chlorine & hydrogen sulfide removal processes is predicted to fortify the growth of the market during the estimated period. By the end-use industry, the automotive sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial and is predicted to grow at a CGAR of 10.9% over the analysis timeframe. The increasing usage of activated carbon materials in the exhaust filters to remove air contaminants is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region of the activated carbon market is predicted to have expansive growth opportunities and is expected to garner a revenue of $2,910.0 million throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for activated carbon materials from end-use industries including food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and many others in this region, is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the activated carbon market include

Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Cabot Corporation

Jacobi Carbons AB

Carbon Resources LLC

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Carbon Activated Corp

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Carbo Tech AC GmbH

Silcarbon

Aktivkohle GmbH

Siemens Water Technologies Corp

Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2022, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, a global distributor of a broad range of coconut shell, coal, and wood-based activated carbon products announced its acquisition of Superior Adsorbents, Inc. (SAI), a leading supplier of proprietary micro granulated products incorporating coconut shell, coal and wood-based activated carbons. With this acquisition, Oxbow Activated Carbon planned to expand its footprint in North America by enhancing its ability to provide high-performance screening, grinding, pelletizing, impregnation, and custom packaging solutions.

Further, the report also summarizes other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Activated Carbon Market:

Activated Carbon: Types and Health Benefits

Recent Developments in the Industry to Help Global Activated Carbon Market to Grow Exponentially During the Forecast Period

