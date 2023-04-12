

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Merck announced an agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to support expansion plans at its semiconductor manufacturing site in Hometown. The roughly 300 million euros investment, part of the company's 'Level Up' program, will further develop the integrated Specialty Gases facility and support the success of Merck's Semiconductor Solutions business.



Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics, said: 'Having domestic production capacity for critical electronics components has become a high priority for many economies. Our expansion plans will support our customers' investments in the U.S. and boost our overall global footprint of manufacturing facilities around the globe.'



