Geneva-based environmental organization issues formal support for the company's Earth Day Pledge Program, designed to reward participant companies with financial and promotional incentives while helping them meet their Net Zero emissions goals

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (NEO: DESG) ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit investment firm specializing in technology solutions, today announced the formal endorsement of its current decarbonization program by Green Cross International (GCI), a global non-governmental organization founded by President Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993. With affiliates in 30 nations, GCI is the international governing body of Global Green, a DevvStream partner with over 50 prominent organizations in its network, including Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, international groups and private foundations. Receiving full GCI approval marks an important step for the program, a first-of-its-kind decarbonization model that offers immediate benefits to participant organizations-carbon credits, ESG tokens, global publicity opportunities, and more-while helping them achieve their climate goals via advanced emissions-reducing technologies from the Company's partner ecosystem.





The Earth Day Pledge Program consists of four possible pledge tiers: $1 million, $500,000, $250,000 and $100,000. Each tier contains both revenue-generating and promotional incentives, including opportunities for social media amplification by Global Green's A-list celebrity supporters and advocates. The Program will culminate with a celebrity-hosted gala event held in Los Angeles, followed by a VIP reception at GCI's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, to honor all participant companies.

"We're honored to receive the official endorsement of Green Cross International, a visionary organization with an impressive history of environmental advocacy," said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. "Backed by their support, we are confident that our Pledge Program will help participants make real, measurable progress toward their climate and social impact goals while providing rewards such as carbon credits, tokens, and game-changing marketing opportunities."

"We're pleased to offer DevvStream the full support of Green Cross International and its affiliates," said William Bridge, Chairman of Green Cross International. "DevvStream's ecosystem of green technologies offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to improve the health and well-being of our global communities while helping our partner organizations decarbonize their operations in a much shorter time frame than previously thought possible."

About Green Cross International

Green Cross International (GCI) is an environmentalist organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, founded by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993. Today there are member organizations in 30 countries. Its primary mission is to "respond to the combined challenges of security, poverty and environmental degradation to ensure a sustainable and secure future." For more information, please visit www.gcint.org.

About DevvStream

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet their net zero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com.

