Trina Solar's tracker subsidiary has launched a new version of its Vanguard single-axis two-in-portrait (2P) tracker. It uses multiple motors on one tracker row, reportedly allowing it to withstand higher wind loads and reduce tilt angle misalignment. The new solution is compatible with large modules up to 685 W.Trina Tracker, the smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar, has launched a new version of its Vanguard 2P tracker at the Green Energy Expo in Daegu, South Korea, and at a pv magazine Webinar. The new design of the Vanguard 2P has been optimized to reduce balance of system costs ...

