DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 12:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 85.3715
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 244126
CODE: TPHU LN
ISIN: LU1681037948
