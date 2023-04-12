Renewables developer GMR Energy has started working on a 240 MW/480 MWh battery project in Victoria, Australia.From pv magazine Australia GMR Energy is now moving forward with a 1.3 GW portfolio of storage projects across eastern Australia, albeit on a delayed timeline. Its standalone 240 MW/480 MWh Mornington Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), south of Melbourne, follows the company's pivot from solar to storage around 2021. The Mornington project has secured development and connection approvals, and GMR Energy CEO Morris Zhou says its partner, Victorian network AusNet, has begun early works ...

