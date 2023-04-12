

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Matthew Miller has been appointed as the next spokesperson of the U.S. Department Of State.



Announcing his appointment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, 'I benefitted greatly from Matt's wisdom, his experience in government, and his deep understanding of foreign policy when he was tapped to head up my nomination.'



Miller took leave to join the National Security Council to lead government communications in the early months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



He had served as Justice Department spokesman under the Barack Obama administration.



'Matt is no stranger to navigating and communicating on complex, global challenges like those we face today,' Blinken added.



Miller replaces Ned Price, who had resigned last month as State Department spokesperson to transition to a role working directly for Blinken.



Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has been serving as the Department's acting spokesperson in the meantime.



He will continue to work as Principal Deputy Spokesperson, according to Blinken.



