Mittwoch, 12.04.2023
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
12.04.23
12.04.2023 | 13:46
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Statement re Vision Capital Letter

DJ Statement re Vision Capital Letter

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Statement re Vision Capital Letter 12-Apr-2023 / 12:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 April 2023

Board notes the open letter to shareholders from Vision Capital concerning the 2023 AGM

The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") notes the open letter to the Company's shareholders from Vision Capital Corporation dated 12 April 2023 concerning the 2023 AGM.

The Board is reviewing the content of the letter and will respond in due course.

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 87 956 1138

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0)86 401 5250

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie .

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  236407 
EQS News ID:  1605943 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605943&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2023 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
