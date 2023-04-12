SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Continues Expansion into Rehabilitation with Inpatient Application

Premier, Progressive Colorado Facility Validates Use of SOBRcheck for Residential Treatment

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with the Foundry Treatment Center (Foundry), based in international travel destination Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Foundry is a premier, progressive facility offering comprehensive substance use and co-occurring mental health disorder treatment. Foundry is deploying the SOBRcheck for respectful, hygienic inpatient alcohol screening, confirming sobriety with just the touch of a finger - no invasive breath, blood or urine samples required.

SOBRsafe Making Inroads into Rehabilitation

Previously, an unrelated and likewise innovative in-home, comprehensive alcohol treatment program submitted a pre-order for 1,150 white label SOBRsure bands, SOBRsafe's outpatient wearable solution.

The Rehabilitation Market - SOBRsafe Can Improve and Save Lives

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), there are approximately 240 specialized drug and alcohol treatment centers in Colorado that offer residential services. SAMHSA further reported that across the U.S. there are approximately 14,500 specialized drug and alcohol treatment centers with residential services. Over 1.5 million people received treatment for a substance use disorder at these facilities in 2020; of those, over 800,000 received treatment at outpatient facilities, and more than 600,000 received treatment at residential facilities.

SOBRsafe Providing Both Inpatient and Outpatient Alcohol Rehabilitation Products

"Our mission is to provide 'gold standard' organizations like Foundry Treatment Center the solutions they need to achieve client success," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "We are proud to have products for both inpatient and outpatient environments, and we believe we can enhance the programs of a significant portion of the rehabilitation market."

###

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Sales: michael.watson@sobrsafe.com

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748703/SOBRsafe-Continues-Expansion-into-Rehabilitation-with-Inpatient-Application