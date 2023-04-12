Global Leader in Online Video Content Streaming Signs New Annual PaaS Subscription Renewal with DGTL's Flagship Data-Analytics PaaS, TotalSocial(R)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new annual PaaS (platform-as-a-service) subscription renewal agreement with a global leader in video content streaming services. This client is a wholly owned subsidiary of a NYSE issuer (market capitalization of $250 billion) and is currently ranked in the top five of all arts & entertainment (A&E) brands providing online streaming of television and film-based content. As a leading content streaming brand, this client has over 45 million active monthly subscribers (in the United States alone),i and has been a TotalSocial® client since 2019.

The value of this new contract is $160,000 in exchange for a one-year subscription to the TotalSocial® software and services platform. The description of contract services includes unlimited access to the TotalSocial® Scorecard software with weekly updates of key user metrics (e.g., demographics, psychographics, and consumer behaviour related data). Additional services in the contract include client and sector competitor brand intelligence from TotalSocial®'s proprietary ten-year database. Data-analytics services will be delivered via the TotalSocial®'s award-winning diagnostics dashboard and patented methodologies.

Chief Commercial Officer, Steven M. Brown, remarks, "TotalSocial® provides a valuable data-analytics platform that quantifies the value of brand equity, media performance and competitive intelligence for Fortune 500 level companies. Annual subscription renewals from top global streaming brands such as this client validates the effectiveness of the TotalSocial® platform. This valued client has leveraged the TotalSocial® offline and online data analytics platform for over four years and now uses our patented PaaS as a central tool in the development and deployment of their annual digital marketing and multimedia spend."

For more insights into the TotalSocial® data-analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is an incubator and accelerator of digital media software platforms and complimentary managed services. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized B2B enterprise level PaaS (platform-as-a service) companies with a focus in social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTC exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "D0G". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

TotalSocial®

Flagship PaaS (platform-as-a-service) TotalSocial® is a leading social intelligence software for Fortune 500 brands and companies that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. TotalSocial® has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry, and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its F500 level clients. TotalSocial® is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics, and distribution-platform. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics./.

i As of January 1, 2023

