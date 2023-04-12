Idemitsu Kosan is leading a four-year demonstrator to assess the viability of solar carports for EV recharging at Tanegashima Airport in Japan. The 54.7 kW solar facility will sell power to airport buildings via a power purchase agreement (PPA) and to EV users under a pay-as-you-go billing system.Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan and Tanegashima Oil, a Japanese regional oil supplier, will deploy several solar carports and EV recharging stations at the Tanegashima Airport in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan. The solar arrays will supply power to the airport terminal building under a small-scale PPA ...

