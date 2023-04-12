North York, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Downsview Park's complimentary signature event returns on Sunday, April 23. The community is invited to celebrate the planet at one of the city's largest urban parks.

Spend the day outdoors getting up close and personal with birds of prey, tour a beehive with Toronto Beekeepers and enjoy a campfire with marshmallows.

Open to people of all ages, attendees can take part in a community litter pick up and plant a tree to make a lasting impact that can bring benefits to the Park's ecosystem that's home to wildlife including deer, squirrels and rabbit and owls.

Festivities will include guided nature walks with Toronto Field Naturalists and trishaw rides for individuals of all abilities to experience the movement of cycling through sections of the Park.

The fun-filled family affair will provide opportunities to get creative and crafty at Save Soil's seedball making activity and while painting a canvas with North York Arts.

Shop at the outdoor market to discover eco-friendly products for health and wellness, pets and the home to live more sustainability.

Downsview Park offers several trails, paths, gardens and play areas for all to enjoy. It also features Dogsview Park for pups and their paw-rents to run and play off-leash. The Park boasts an 18.3 hectare (45 acre) urban forest that is the anchor for the Park's wildlife and natural spaces.

What: Downsview Park's Earth Day Event When: Sunday, April 23, 2023

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Where: Downsview Park

70 Canuck Avenue

North York, Ontario

M3K 2C5 How: RSVP to the complimentary event here:



https://downsviewpark.ca/events/earth-day-downsview-park-0

