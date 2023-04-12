Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - BD88, a trusted online casino Malaysia, announced today that BD88's Live Dealer game has achieved record-breaking success, surpassing 10,000 players per week for seven consecutive weeks at the start of the quarter. The game set a new milestone in March, exceeding 50,000 monthly players, with an average of more than 1,000 players playing online every day.





Get the authentic casino experience with BD88's live dealers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/161957_2036778b94202bfd_001full.jpg.

"We are excited to announce that BD88's Live Dealer game has reached a new milestone," said Michael, Director. "Our Live Dealer game has been very popular among our players, and we are thrilled to see the continued success of this product. We believe that the realistic and immersive gaming experience that our Live Dealer game provides is a key factor in attracting more players in online casino Malaysia."

BD88's Live Dealer platform is quickly gaining popularity among online casino players in Malaysia. The platform offers a variety of casino games, including live baccarat, live roulette, live blackjack, dragon tiger, and more. With its realistic and engaging gaming experience, BD88 strives to replicate the thrill of a traditional casino.

One of the key reasons for BD88's success is its partnership with Evolution and Pragmatic Play, two leading gaming providers. These partnerships have enabled BD88 to offer an even better live dealer experience, complete with creative and exciting games such as Lighting Roulette.

"At BD88, we are committed to providing our players with the best possible gaming experience," said Mr Daniel, Marketing Manager. "We are constantly improving our platform, and the recent UI/UX optimization is just one example of our efforts to make our platform more user-friendly and engaging for our players."

About BD88 Online Casino Malaysia

BD88 is a highly trusted and secure online casino platform that operates in Malaysia, offering an extensive range of over 200 games for players to enjoy, including popular options such as Slots, Sportsbook, and Live Dealer.

BD88's online casino is designed to be user-friendly and accessible on both desktop and mobile devices, ensuring that players in Malaysia can easily access a wide variety of gaming products and services, including exclusive promotions and VIP treatment.

One of the key features that sets BD88 apart as an attractive gaming platform is its licensing and regulation by the government of Curacao and PAGCOR, which ensures the security and fairness of the site. BD88 is also a member of Gamble Aware, a responsible gaming organisation that promotes safe and healthy gambling practices.

The registration and login process on BD88 is fast and easy, and the site provides a seamless user experience for players. Multiple payment methods are accepted, providing players with a convenient and hassle-free gaming experience.

BD88 operates continuously, and players can easily access the site from the comfort of home. Customer support is available 24 hours to assist clients with any queries or concerns.

To learn more about the exciting range of online games offered by BD88 Online Casino Malaysia, prospective gamers are encouraged to visit the official website at BD88.

Contact person: Daniel Tan

Official Website: bd88my.com

Email: marketing@bd88my.com

Instagram: instagram.com/bd88.official/

Facebook: facebook.com/official.BD88/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161957