Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing unmanned aircraft system technologies, today announced the addition of Zara Kanji to its Board of Directors. She will also Chair the Audit Committee for the Company.

Zara is the founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA. (est. 2004) and is experienced in financial reporting and compliance for junior listed companies, including taxation, general accounting, financial reporting, and value-added advisory services. She has served as board director and Chief Financial Officer for several listed issuers, where she provided reporting and compliance services for financing and acquisitions. Furthermore, Zara is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada, as well as a member of Certified General Accountants Association since August 2003. She holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting (Honours) and a Diploma in Corporate Finance (Honours) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

"We are excited to have Zara join our Board of Directors for Plymouth Rock Technologies, as well as Chair the Company's Audit Committee," shared Phil Lancaster, President and Director. "Zara brings with her a wealth experience within the Canadian start-up tech space, having worked with several public and private companies. We look forward to her lending her expertise with our business as we grow within the UAS space."

In other news, Plymouth Rock's Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Manning Elliot, LLP on July 26, 2022 and accepted Reliant CPA PC as its successor auditor. There were no reservations in Manning Elliot's audit reports for any financial period during which Manning Elliot was the Company's auditor. In addition, there are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and Manning Elliot. Therefore, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letter from Reliant CPA PC on January 18, 2023 have been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

PRT designs and manufactures purpose-built multi-rotor UAS, utilizing Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and the latest dual-camera modules as standard, offering thermal capabilities alongside high-definition real-time air-to-ground streaming, with the ability to mount multiple, various sensors, modules, and payloads.

