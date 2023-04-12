EntX has secured a license to explore salt deposits along the western side of the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia for the purpose of hydrogen storage.From pv magazine Australia EntX, an Adelaide-based tech company, has obtained permission to examine the potential to store hydrogen in underground salt caverns near the town of Elliston, Australia. EntX's newly granted Gas Storage Exploration Licence will allow it to start early exploration work on the Polda Basin salt deposits, which have been flagged by Australian Resources Minister Madeleine King as a potential storage location for hydrogen, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...