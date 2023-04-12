Everstream provides Vestas with end-to-end n-tier network visibility and intelligence to optimize supply chain risk management and sustainability performance

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced that Vestas, a world leader in sustainable energy solutions, has selected Everstream to reduce risk exposure and increase sustainability performance within its global value chain.

Vestas sought a comprehensive supply chain solution capable of increasing transparency and providing real-time monitoring spanning weather, geo- and socio-political, labor, workforce, production, transportation, and sustainability risks across planning, procurement, and logistics. Everstream's multi-tier supply chain discovery and end-to-end risk management solution was chosen for its unsurpassed ability to quickly expose vulnerabilities and reduce disruption across Vestas' complex global supplier base.

"Even a small disruption at a sub-tier level can have an impact on our ability to serve our clients," said Dieter Dehoorne, Chief Procurement Officer, at Vestas. "Everstream's n-tier visibility, ongoing risk monitoring, and predictive supply chain intelligence will empower our teams to make strategic procurement and supply chain decisions that will help us continue to accelerate the deployment of renewables around the world."

In January 2022, Vestas was recognized for its industry-leading sustainability strategy and was named the most sustainable company in the world by Corporate Knights. Building upon its ongoing commitment to sustainable operations, Vestas will also leverage Everstream's UFLPA solution to monitor for forced labor hidden deep within complex, global supply chains. This level of visibility and monitoring prepares the company for compliance with existing and emerging supply chain regulations while increasing ESG performance.

"As the only provider of both multi-tier supply chain visibility and end-to-end risk management, Everstream Analytics is uniquely positioned to help Vestas achieve its operational and sustainability performance targets," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream Analytics. "We are thrilled to support Vestas' continued commitment to developing and deploying sustainable energy solutions around the world."

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 164 GW of wind turbines in 87 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 144 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 28,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/

