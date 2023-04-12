Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2023 | 15:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 14 April 2023 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 83,278,735 shares (USD 832,787.35)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        170,133 shares (USD 1,701.33)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  83,448,868 shares (USD 834,488.68)
---------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:    85,067 shares - DKK 20.2     
            85,066 shares - DKK 24.7     
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
