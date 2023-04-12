Rehab Warriors Empowers Veterans, Providing Training and Purpose Post-Service in Recent City Partnership Completion

The City of Arlington's unwavering support has allowed for the empowerment of the nation's heroes with the tools they need to succeed, through partnering with Rehab Warriors to fund cutting-edge workforce development training.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Rehab Warriors, the nation's first and only certified and accredited workforce development model specializing in community revitalization through residential rehabs, home building, and development, recognizes the importance of helping those who have served in combat transition to civilian life by providing new opportunities, a sense of purpose, and a chance at a sustainable future after service. The recent completion of a partnership with the City of Arlington, Texas, demonstrates how its projects are designed and coordinated from within communities by working with the local municipalities to maximize long-term sustainability and minimize displacement of its residents.





According to a recent report from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), veterans are 45% more likely to start their own businesses than non-veterans. The report cites veterans' technical skills, leadership abilities, and discipline as key factors in their success as entrepreneurs. "Veterans have a unique set of skills and experiences that can make them highly successful entrepreneurs in the construction industry," said Andy Williams, CEO and founder of Rehab Warriors. "While their technical expertise in engineering, logistics, and project management makes them a natural fit for running their own businesses, their attention to detail, problem-solving abilities, and work ethic give them the ability to be the answer to America's housing crisis."

One such success story is Jerry Torices-Tello, a Marine Corps veteran who launched his own construction design-build firm after completing training with Rehab Warriors. Jerry had struggled to find meaningful employment after leaving the military, but through the training and support of Rehab Warriors, he was able to develop and sharpen his skills to launch his own business. Today, his company is thriving, as it currently manages 20 construction projects, generating over $100K in revenue, supporting his mission to provide jobs and drive the economic growth of his community.

Veterans face unique challenges when transitioning from military to civilian life, including finding employment opportunities that allow them to utilize their unique skills and experiences. According to a 2019 Pew Research study, veterans who served in combat are significantly more likely to experience difficulties readjusting to civilian life than those who did not. The study found 46% of those with some combat experience, compared with 18% of those without combat experience, describe their readjustment to civilian life as difficult. However, many veterans have found success in entrepreneurship, with the help of Rehab Warriors, through its workforce development model. By providing the tools and resources veterans need to succeed as entrepreneurs, Rehab Warriors has helped to create a new generation of veteran business leaders in the real estate and construction industries across the country.

"Transitioning to civilian life following combat can be difficult for veterans, especially those who saw combat," said Williams. "The goal for Rehab Warriors is to give all veterans a chance to find a new mission in life and the tools, through workforce training and education, to find a sustainable career and future."

The study also found that only roughly half of the veterans believed they were well-prepared for the transition to civilian life, with 16% responding that the military prepared them very well and 36% responding that they were prepared somewhat well.

Rehab Warriors leverages veterans' unique skills and experience to build a highly competent and dedicated workforce. Helping veterans acquire new skills and improve their employability is at the forefront of the organization's mission. Through its accredited workforce development model in residential development, veterans receive the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their post-military careers.

Investing in workforce training for veterans can significantly benefit both veterans and the economy. With their discipline and motivation, veterans are often highly productive and valued workers, making them valuable assets in any workforce.

About Rehab Warriors

Rehab Warriors leverages veterans to build a workforce, as they provide veterans with world-class training in residential construction, remodeling, and small-scale development, empowering them with the necessary skills to be a force multiplier as Rehab Warriors collectively rebuilds communities that have been undercapitalized and underserved.

