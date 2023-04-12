A team of US researchers engineered a double-membrane system to minimize chloride oxidizing the anode. Meanwhile, the Spanish government supports Destinus to develop its hydrogen-powered supersonic plane and test it in 2024.A SLAC-Stanford team has produced hydrogen directly from ocean water, funneling it through a double-membrane system. "Many water-to-hydrogen systems today try to use a monolayer or single-layer membrane. Our study brought two layers together," said Adam Nielander, a researcher at the SLAC-Stanford joint institute. The system mitigates chloride from getting to the anode and ...

