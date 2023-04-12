Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Claire Denton

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary, Capita plc

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options and shares sold only to cover income tax and National Insurance payable upon exercise

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:

Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan £nil 428,653

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options 35.6 pence 201,871

Shares retained after exercise £nil 226,782

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil 428,653 options exercised

Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options 35.6 pence 201,871

Shares retained after exercise £nil 226,782

e) Date of transaction 12 April 2023