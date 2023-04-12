Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
12.04.23
15:01 Uhr
0,403 Euro
-0,006
-1,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4000,41317:02
0,4040,41017:01
PR Newswire
12.04.2023 | 16:12
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 12

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) NameClaire Denton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief General Counsel & Company Secretary, Capita plc
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCapita plc
b) LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification codeGB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares on exercise of nil cost share options and shares sold only to cover income tax and National Insurance payable upon exercise
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options:
Exercise of options granted under the Capita plc Long-Term Incentive Plan		£nil428,653
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options 35.6 pence201,871
Shares retained after exercise£nil226,782
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil428,653 options exercised
Shares sold to cover income tax and NI arising on the exercise of options35.6 pence201,871
Shares retained after exercise£nil226,782
e) Date of transaction12 April 2023
f) Place of transactionOutside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)
London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover income tax and NI
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.