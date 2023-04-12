Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
12.04.23
14:45 Uhr
10,380 Euro
-0,060
-0,57 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,34010,62017:00
Dow Jones News
12.04.2023 | 16:16
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 12-Apr-2023 / 14:43 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 11 April 2023 it was notified of the transfer of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") by the PDMRs listed below to their spouses for nil consideration. The aforementioned Shares were acquired through the recent exercise of various Long Term Incentive Plan Awards. 

Name     Status Transfer date No. of Shares to be transferred 
Nick Roberts PDMR  11/04/2023  2020 DSBP      8,974 
Name     Status Transfer date No. of Shares to be transferred 
Alan Williams PDMR  11/04/2023  2020 DSBP     12,108 
Name     Status Transfer date No. of Shares to be transferred 
                  2020 PSP Unapproved   9,167 
Robin Miller PDRM  11/04/2023  2020 DSBP        4,686 
                  2020 CIP        12,789

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                           Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status                     Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment              Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                           Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                                    Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Transfer of shares to spouse 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                    Nil       8,974 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                    Aggregate    Aggregate    Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                    Price      Volume     Total 
 
       -Price                          N/A       N/A       N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                 11 April 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                 Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Rosamund Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status                       PCA of Chief Executive Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                             2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                                     Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                                     ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares from spouse 
 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                     Nil           8,974 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   Aggregate    Aggregate Aggregate 
                                     Price      Volume  Total 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
 
 
                                     N/A       N/A 
       -Price                                        N/A 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   11 April 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                           Alan Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status                     Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment              Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                           Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                                    Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Transfer of shares to spouse 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                    Nil       12,108 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                    Aggregate    Aggregate    Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                    Price      Volume     Total 
 
       -Price                          N/A       N/A       N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                 11 April 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                 Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Fiona Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status                       PCA of Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                             2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                                     Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                                     ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares from spouse 
 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                     Nil           12,108 
 
 
       Aggregated information                   Aggregate    Aggregate Aggregate 
                                     Price      Volume  Total 
d)      -Aggregated volume

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2023 09:44 ET (13:44 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.