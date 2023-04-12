Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023
WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2023 | 17:02
78 Leser
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will conduct its Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be made available.

What: The Eastern Company Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-In Number: Participants can also join by phone at 888-506-0062 (toll free in US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International). Please use participant access code: 122049

Webcast: https://agm.issuerdirect.com/eml

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Mark Hernandez or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748511/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing-of-Virtual-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
