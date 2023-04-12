Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Offers Golfers More Versatility With Combo Sets

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / SRIXON®, a global leader in tour-quality golf equipment and innovation, is excited to announce the launch of ZX Mk II Iron Combination Set options, available through a new online custom build experience or at any authorized Srixon dealer location.



Srixon's ZX Mk II Iron Combination Sets give golfers the ability to fine-tune their Iron setup based on performance needs and personal preference. Whether looking for added forgiveness in longer Irons or more workability in the short Irons, ZX Mk II Irons all share a design language and can be built to meet any play style.

"Our Irons are specifically designed to transition well and combo well with each other from a shaping perspective," said Casey Shultz, Senior Product Manager at Srixon. "Having the ability to customize your Iron set performance based on what suits your game best is something golfers have gravitated to and have found to be beneficial."

Srixon recently developed a new, web-based build experience for ZX Mk II Iron Combination Sets, giving golfers the ability to hand-select any Iron model for their set. Once players make their selections from the five available high-performance models, they can adjust loft and lie for each, before upgrading and customizing with premium components and paintfill.

For those interested in getting properly fit into Srixon clubs, the equipment manufacturer works with authorized dealers across the U.S. that offer club fittings to golfers at any level. Visit the Dealer Locator tab on the website to find the nearest location near you.

To learn more about Srixon's combo set options, go to us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Contact Information:

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748615/Srixon-Offers-Golfers-More-Versatility-With-Combo-Sets