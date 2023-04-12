Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call today, April 12, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

($ in thousands, except per share data)

January 31, 2023 2022 Change For the Quarter Ended: Revenues 118,778 125,570 (6,792 Gross profit 20,028 22,231 (2,203 Gross margin 16.9 17.7 (0.8 Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company 13,633 2,215 11,418 Diluted per share 1.00 0.14 0.86 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company 11,227 3,340 7,887 Cash dividends per share 0.25 0.25 For the Fiscal Year Ended: Revenues 455,040 509,370 (54,330 Gross profit 86,361 99,732 (13,371 Gross margin 19.0 19.6 (0.6 Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company 33,098 38,244 (5,146 Diluted per share 2.33 2.40 (0.07 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company 48,109 53,837 (5,728 Cash dividends per share 1.00 1.00

January 31, As of: 2023 2022 Change Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 325,458 440,498 (115,040 Net liquidity (1) 236,199 284,257 (48,058 Share repurchase treasury stock, at cost 88,641 20,405 68,236 Project backlog 822,000 714,000 108,000

(1) Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, commented, "Fiscal 2023 was a year of solid progress for Argan, and we're pleased to close the year with a project backlog now exceeding $0.8 billion and continued strength in our balance sheet. Our topline performance for the fourth quarter and full year was impacted by the timing of certain projects in our power industry services division as certain projects neared completion while others are just getting started. As we head into fiscal 2024, we have a strong backlog and robust portfolio of ongoing projects that are currently progressing toward peak activity, which we anticipate will favorably impact our revenue performance as we move through the year. As worldwide demand for power resources continues to increase, we believe our leadership role as a respected and reliable power plant builder and our broader capabilities addressing the needs of three complementary end markets, position us well to attract more customer contracts and effectively leverage the electrification occurring in our markets to deliver continued growth and profitability moving forward."

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 were $118.8 million, a decrease of $6.8 million, or 5.4%, from consolidated revenues of $125.6 million reported for the comparable prior year period. The reduction is primarily related to decreased revenues from the Guernsey Power Station, the Maple Hill Solar energy and the Equinix data center projects compared to the comparable prior year quarter, partially offset by increasing revenues at several projects including the Kilroot Power Station, the ESB FlexGen peaker plants and the Trumbull Energy Center.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2023, the Company reported consolidated gross profit of approximately $20.0 million, or gross margin of 16.9% compared to gross margin of 17.7% for the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by $5.0 million to $10.5 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 from $15.5 million for the comparable prior year quarter, primarily due to decreased cash incentive expenses and certain write offs and liability accruals associated with business development investments and other activities in the prior year quarter.

Other income increased primarily due to the favorable effects of increased interest rates on our cash and short-term investments. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.2 million in the quarter ended January 31, 2023 even though the consolidated pre-tax book income was $12.0 million, primarily due to the favorable recognition of tax benefits related to research and development credits and the partial reversal of certain deferred tax valuation allowances.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2023, Argan achieved net income of $13.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for last year's comparable quarter. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 increased to $11.2 million from $3.3 million for last year's comparable period.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Consolidated revenues for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023") were $455.0 million, a decrease of $54.3 million, or 10.7%, from consolidated revenues of $509.4 million reported for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022"). Consolidated revenues in the Company's power industry services segment decreased by $52.1 million as the construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project and the Maple Hill Solar energy facility are winding down. The reduction in revenues between the fiscal years was partially offset by increased revenues at several projects including the Kilroot Power Station, the ESB FlexGen peaker plants and the Trumbull Energy Center. Argan's consolidated project backlog was approximately $0.8 billion as of January 31, 2023.

For Fiscal 2023, the Company reported consolidated gross profit of approximately $86.4 million, or a gross margin of 19.0%. Gross margin in our power industry services, industrial services and telecommunications infrastructure segments remained relatively consistent at 19.8%, 15.9% and 18.4%, respectively, for Fiscal 2023. The corresponding gross profit percentages for Fiscal 2022 were 20.3%, 16.9% and 17.0%, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022, were $44.7 million and $47.3 million, respectively, representing a decrease of 5.6%, or $2.6 million, between the fiscal years. The decrease was primarily due to the same reasons described above for the quarter, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures on our expenses during the current year.

The Company recorded income tax expense in the amount of $11.3 million for the year, primarily due to consolidated pre-tax book income in the amount of $46.0 million reported for Fiscal 2023. For Fiscal 2022, consolidated pre-tax book income was $47.1 million and income tax expense was $11.4 million.

For Fiscal 2023, Argan reported net income of $33.1 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, compared to net income of $38.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, for the prior fiscal year. EBITDA for Fiscal 2023 decreased to $48.1 million from $53.8 million for the prior fiscal year. The Company paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share in January 2023.

As of January 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $325.5 million and net liquidity was $236.2 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The $115.0 million reduction in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments from January 31, 2022 reflected the expected cash flow cycles of two significant projects, net income, the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares. However, during the fourth quarter, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments increased by $38.8 million.

Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchase Program

On April 10, 2023, the Board of Directors of Argan declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2023. The Company paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share of common stock for a total of $1.00 per share during Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022, respectively.

During Fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased 1,855,714 shares of common stock at a cost of $68.2 million, including the repurchase of 134,699 shares of common stock at a cost of $5.0 million during the three months ended January 31, 2023. Since the first repurchases in November 2021, the Company has repurchased 2,459,221 shares of common stock, or approximately 15% of its outstanding shares, at a cost of approximately $91.6 million under the now $125.0 million share repurchase program authorization.

About Argan

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, and the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES 118,778 125,570 455,040 509,370 Cost of revenues 98,750 103,339 368,679 409,638 GROSS PROFIT 20,028 22,231 86,361 99,732 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,466 15,508 44,692 47,321 Impairment loss 7,901 7,901 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 9,562 (1,178 41,669 44,510 Other income, net 2,463 983 4,331 2,552 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 12,025 (195 46,000 47,062 Income tax benefit (expense) 3,214 (128 (11,296 (11,356 NET INCOME (LOSS) 15,239 (323 34,704 35,706 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,606 (2,538 1,606 (2,538 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 13,633 2,215 33,098 38,244 Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,176 (642 (425 (1,370 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 15,809 1,573 32,673 36,874 NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic 1.01 0.14 2.35 2.43 Diluted 1.00 0.14 2.33 2.40 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 13,535 15,590 14,083 15,715 Diluted 13,625 15,713 14,176 15,913 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 0.25 0.25 1.00 1.00

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS JANUARY 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 173,947 350,472 Short-term investments 151,511 90,026 Accounts receivable, net 50,132 26,978 Contract assets 24,778 4,904 Other current assets 38,334 34,904 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 438,702 507,284 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,430 10,460 Goodwill 28,033 28,033 Other purchased intangible assets, net 2,609 3,322 Deferred taxes, net 3,689 457 Right-of-use and other assets 6,024 4,029 TOTAL ASSETS 489,487 553,585 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 56,375 41,822 Accrued expenses 49,867 53,315 Contract liabilities 96,261 127,890 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 202,503 223,027 Noncurrent liabilities 6,087 4,963 TOTAL LIABILITIES 208,590 227,990 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,828,289 and 15,788,673 shares issued at January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 13,441,590 and 15,257,688 shares outstanding at January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 2,374 2,368 Additional paid-in capital 162,208 158,190 Retained earnings 207,832 188,690 Less treasury stock, at cost 2,386,699 and 530,985 shares at January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (88,641 (20,405 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,876 (2,451 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 280,897 326,392 Non-controlling interest (797 TOTAL EQUITY 280,897 325,595 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 489,487 553,585

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations to EBITDA (In thousands)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss), as reported 15,239 (323 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,214 128 Depreciation 687 807 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 121 190 EBITDA 12,833 802 EBITDA of the non-controlling interest 1,606 (2,538 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 11,227 3,340

Fiscal Year Ended January 31, Net income, as reported 34,704 35,706 Income tax expense 11,296 11,356 Depreciation 2,983 3,367 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 732 870 EBITDA 49,715 51,299 EBITDA of the non-controlling interest 1,606 (2,538 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 48,109 53,837

