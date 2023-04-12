- Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announces financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call today, April 12, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
($ in thousands, except per share data)
January 31,
2023
2022
Change
For the Quarter Ended:
Revenues
118,778
125,570
(6,792
Gross profit
20,028
22,231
(2,203
Gross margin
16.9
17.7
(0.8
Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company
13,633
2,215
11,418
Diluted per share
1.00
0.14
0.86
EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company
11,227
3,340
7,887
Cash dividends per share
0.25
0.25
For the Fiscal Year Ended:
Revenues
455,040
509,370
(54,330
Gross profit
86,361
99,732
(13,371
Gross margin
19.0
19.6
(0.6
Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company
33,098
38,244
(5,146
Diluted per share
2.33
2.40
(0.07
EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company
48,109
53,837
(5,728
Cash dividends per share
1.00
1.00
January 31,
As of:
2023
2022
Change
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
325,458
440,498
(115,040
Net liquidity (1)
236,199
284,257
(48,058
Share repurchase treasury stock, at cost
88,641
20,405
68,236
Project backlog
822,000
714,000
108,000
(1)
Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.
David Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argan, commented, "Fiscal 2023 was a year of solid progress for Argan, and we're pleased to close the year with a project backlog now exceeding $0.8 billion and continued strength in our balance sheet. Our topline performance for the fourth quarter and full year was impacted by the timing of certain projects in our power industry services division as certain projects neared completion while others are just getting started. As we head into fiscal 2024, we have a strong backlog and robust portfolio of ongoing projects that are currently progressing toward peak activity, which we anticipate will favorably impact our revenue performance as we move through the year. As worldwide demand for power resources continues to increase, we believe our leadership role as a respected and reliable power plant builder and our broader capabilities addressing the needs of three complementary end markets, position us well to attract more customer contracts and effectively leverage the electrification occurring in our markets to deliver continued growth and profitability moving forward."
Fourth Quarter Results
Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 were $118.8 million, a decrease of $6.8 million, or 5.4%, from consolidated revenues of $125.6 million reported for the comparable prior year period. The reduction is primarily related to decreased revenues from the Guernsey Power Station, the Maple Hill Solar energy and the Equinix data center projects compared to the comparable prior year quarter, partially offset by increasing revenues at several projects including the Kilroot Power Station, the ESB FlexGen peaker plants and the Trumbull Energy Center.
For the quarter ended January 31, 2023, the Company reported consolidated gross profit of approximately $20.0 million, or gross margin of 16.9% compared to gross margin of 17.7% for the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by $5.0 million to $10.5 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 from $15.5 million for the comparable prior year quarter, primarily due to decreased cash incentive expenses and certain write offs and liability accruals associated with business development investments and other activities in the prior year quarter.
Other income increased primarily due to the favorable effects of increased interest rates on our cash and short-term investments. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.2 million in the quarter ended January 31, 2023 even though the consolidated pre-tax book income was $12.0 million, primarily due to the favorable recognition of tax benefits related to research and development credits and the partial reversal of certain deferred tax valuation allowances.
For the quarter ended January 31, 2023, Argan achieved net income of $13.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for last year's comparable quarter. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 increased to $11.2 million from $3.3 million for last year's comparable period.
Fiscal Year 2023 Results
Consolidated revenues for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023") were $455.0 million, a decrease of $54.3 million, or 10.7%, from consolidated revenues of $509.4 million reported for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022"). Consolidated revenues in the Company's power industry services segment decreased by $52.1 million as the construction activities associated with the Guernsey Power Station project and the Maple Hill Solar energy facility are winding down. The reduction in revenues between the fiscal years was partially offset by increased revenues at several projects including the Kilroot Power Station, the ESB FlexGen peaker plants and the Trumbull Energy Center. Argan's consolidated project backlog was approximately $0.8 billion as of January 31, 2023.
For Fiscal 2023, the Company reported consolidated gross profit of approximately $86.4 million, or a gross margin of 19.0%. Gross margin in our power industry services, industrial services and telecommunications infrastructure segments remained relatively consistent at 19.8%, 15.9% and 18.4%, respectively, for Fiscal 2023. The corresponding gross profit percentages for Fiscal 2022 were 20.3%, 16.9% and 17.0%, respectively.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022, were $44.7 million and $47.3 million, respectively, representing a decrease of 5.6%, or $2.6 million, between the fiscal years. The decrease was primarily due to the same reasons described above for the quarter, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures on our expenses during the current year.
The Company recorded income tax expense in the amount of $11.3 million for the year, primarily due to consolidated pre-tax book income in the amount of $46.0 million reported for Fiscal 2023. For Fiscal 2022, consolidated pre-tax book income was $47.1 million and income tax expense was $11.4 million.
For Fiscal 2023, Argan reported net income of $33.1 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, compared to net income of $38.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, for the prior fiscal year. EBITDA for Fiscal 2023 decreased to $48.1 million from $53.8 million for the prior fiscal year. The Company paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share in January 2023.
As of January 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $325.5 million and net liquidity was $236.2 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The $115.0 million reduction in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments from January 31, 2022 reflected the expected cash flow cycles of two significant projects, net income, the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares. However, during the fourth quarter, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments increased by $38.8 million.
Dividend Declaration and Share Repurchase Program
On April 10, 2023, the Board of Directors of Argan declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2023. The Company paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share of common stock for a total of $1.00 per share during Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022, respectively.
During Fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased 1,855,714 shares of common stock at a cost of $68.2 million, including the repurchase of 134,699 shares of common stock at a cost of $5.0 million during the three months ended January 31, 2023. Since the first repurchases in November 2021, the Company has repurchased 2,459,221 shares of common stock, or approximately 15% of its outstanding shares, at a cost of approximately $91.6 million under the now $125.0 million share repurchase program authorization.
Conference Call and Webcast
Argan, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast for investors today, April 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Stockholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 447273. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2961/47896
The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Investor Center section of the Company's website at https://arganinc.com/investor-center/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.
A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 26, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay access code is 47896. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Investor Center section of the Company's website until April 12, 2024.
About Argan
Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities, along with related commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.
Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, and the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risk factors highlighted above and described regularly in the Company's SEC filings.
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
January 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
118,778
125,570
455,040
509,370
Cost of revenues
98,750
103,339
368,679
409,638
GROSS PROFIT
20,028
22,231
86,361
99,732
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,466
15,508
44,692
47,321
Impairment loss
7,901
7,901
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
9,562
(1,178
41,669
44,510
Other income, net
2,463
983
4,331
2,552
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
12,025
(195
46,000
47,062
Income tax benefit (expense)
3,214
(128
(11,296
(11,356
NET INCOME (LOSS)
15,239
(323
34,704
35,706
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
1,606
(2,538
1,606
(2,538
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.
13,633
2,215
33,098
38,244
Foreign currency translation adjustments
2,176
(642
(425
(1,370
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.
15,809
1,573
32,673
36,874
NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.
Basic
1.01
0.14
2.35
2.43
Diluted
1.00
0.14
2.33
2.40
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
13,535
15,590
14,083
15,715
Diluted
13,625
15,713
14,176
15,913
CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
0.25
0.25
1.00
1.00
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
JANUARY 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
173,947
350,472
Short-term investments
151,511
90,026
Accounts receivable, net
50,132
26,978
Contract assets
24,778
4,904
Other current assets
38,334
34,904
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
438,702
507,284
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,430
10,460
Goodwill
28,033
28,033
Other purchased intangible assets, net
2,609
3,322
Deferred taxes, net
3,689
457
Right-of-use and other assets
6,024
4,029
TOTAL ASSETS
489,487
553,585
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
56,375
41,822
Accrued expenses
49,867
53,315
Contract liabilities
96,261
127,890
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
202,503
223,027
Noncurrent liabilities
6,087
4,963
TOTAL LIABILITIES
208,590
227,990
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,828,289 and 15,788,673 shares issued at January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 13,441,590 and 15,257,688 shares outstanding at January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
2,374
2,368
Additional paid-in capital
162,208
158,190
Retained earnings
207,832
188,690
Less treasury stock, at cost 2,386,699 and 530,985 shares at January 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
(88,641
(20,405
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,876
(2,451
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
280,897
326,392
Non-controlling interest
(797
TOTAL EQUITY
280,897
325,595
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
489,487
553,585
ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliations to EBITDA
(In thousands)(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
January 31,
2023
2022
Net income (loss), as reported
15,239
(323
Income tax (benefit) expense
(3,214
128
Depreciation
687
807
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
121
190
EBITDA
12,833
802
EBITDA of the non-controlling interest
1,606
(2,538
EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc.
11,227
3,340
Fiscal Year Ended
January 31,
Net income, as reported
34,704
35,706
Income tax expense
11,296
11,356
Depreciation
2,983
3,367
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
732
870
EBITDA
49,715
51,299
EBITDA of the non-controlling interest
1,606
(2,538
EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc.
48,109
53,837
