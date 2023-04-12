Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051
Tradegate
12.04.23
20:52 Uhr
8,422 Euro
+0,066
+0,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2023 | 22:34
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2022 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 12, 2023

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e21de879-7562-4229-bf1f-05217a68bec2)
  • GOGL - 2022 Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47669ba2-36f7-4da9-b643-173d03cec649)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
