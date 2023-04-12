Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 3,506,166 units (each a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $210,369.96 at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.10 per Warrant expiring on October 12, 2024.

The gross proceeds received by the Corporation will be used for working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until August 13, 2023.

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 416-720-8677

Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer

Email: chrisc@bnsellit.com

Tel: 647-225-4337

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products, BnSellit and Metaguest.AI are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

