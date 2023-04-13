Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - The Opioid Awareness Foundation has announced their newly established partnerships with the social fund Change the Frequency and several other leading international companies. With their new partnerships they hope to create awareness, resources and education on the opioid crisis.

Leading the fight against addiction, the mission of OAF (Opioid awareness Foundation) is to unify influencers who leverage their platforms as a means of promoting international awareness of opioid usage.

Their Board of Directors is comprised of 12 people, each at the top of their industry, along with an Advisory Board of 14 members.





CTF (Change the Frequency) Global Ventures, the social impact fund that finances the work of the Opioid Awareness Foundation and other initiatives, has recently established partnerships in multiple industries, ranging from media, music, tech, and streaming to spas, holistic healing, and fashion. In 2023, CTF is preparing to raise its company's public profile even higher - with plans to promote its multiple missions and save lives.

"We are pleased to announce that CTF Global Ventures, the social fund that finances all of the good we do at OAF, has been working hard to establish partnerships with companies around the world in order to raise awareness of our mission," stated a spokesperson for the Opioid Awareness Foundation. "These partnerships will allow us to spread our message even further."

For more information about the Opioid Awareness Foundation, go to www.opioidawarenessfoundation.org.

For more information about CTF Global Ventures, go to www.ctfglobalventures.com.

