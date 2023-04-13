

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 1.0812 against the NZ dollar and a 9-day high of 89.51 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0769 and 89.04, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6721 and 0.9028 from yesterday's closing values of 0.6689 and 0.8989, respectively.



Moving away from an early 2-1/2- year low of 1.6446 against the euro, the aussie edged up to 0.6362.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.05 against the kiwi, 92.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.60 against the euro.



